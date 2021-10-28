Fir Tree Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 200,000 Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $253,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $995,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $992,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WALD stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

