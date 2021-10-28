Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes Position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VELO. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $773,000.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

VELO opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO).

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.