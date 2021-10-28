Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Shares Down 2.6%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF) dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 360,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 825,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fire & Flower in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fire & Flower in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.85 price target on the stock.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$257.93 million and a PE ratio of -2.40.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.