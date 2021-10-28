First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

FRBA opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.92. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Bank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 58,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of First Bank worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

