First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%.

THFF opened at $42.16 on Thursday. First Financial has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $550.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,853 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of First Financial worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

