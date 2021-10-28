First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

First Interstate BancSystem has raised its dividend by 45.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. First Interstate BancSystem has a payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

