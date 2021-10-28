First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend payment by 45.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. First Interstate BancSystem has a dividend payout ratio of 55.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Shares of FIBK opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

