First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FNLIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$39.09 price objective (down from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.42.

Get First National Financial alerts:

FNLIF stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.