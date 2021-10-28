First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Lowered to C$47.50 at Scotiabank

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

FNLIF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.09 target price (down from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.32.

Get First National Financial alerts:

FNLIF traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.43. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.