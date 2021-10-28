First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
OTCMKTS FNFI remained flat at $$10.50 on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. First Niles Financial has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $12.75.
About First Niles Financial
