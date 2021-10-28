First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS FNFI remained flat at $$10.50 on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. First Niles Financial has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of banking products and services. Its services include checking, savings, and loans. The company was founded in July 1998 and is headquartered in Niles, OH.

