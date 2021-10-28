First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.44.

FM stock opened at C$28.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$13.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.79. The stock has a market cap of C$19.65 billion and a PE ratio of 49.46.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

