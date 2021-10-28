First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a C$25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FM. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CLSA boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.44.

Shares of FM opened at C$28.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$19.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$13.76 and a twelve month high of C$35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.79.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9100001 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

