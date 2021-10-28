First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,203 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in First Solar were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in First Solar by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,812,000 after purchasing an additional 260,905 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 69.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 22.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 629,677 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $56,991,000 after purchasing an additional 113,513 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 139.8% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $110.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,345 shares of company stock worth $1,473,431. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.