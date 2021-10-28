First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887,145 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $111,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 36.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,265 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,689,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,737,000 after acquiring an additional 261,635 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,301,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,786,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,290,000 after acquiring an additional 196,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,100,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,202,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $105.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.