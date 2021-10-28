First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,630 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Norfolk Southern worth $138,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,567,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,223,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,599,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up from $232.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.30.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $287.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.77. The company has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

