First Trust Advisors LP Has $126.13 Million Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 236,602 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $126,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,781,000 after buying an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Qualys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Qualys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Qualys by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $118.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average of $106.23.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares in the company, valued at $22,258,669.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 621,536 shares of company stock worth $72,129,599. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

