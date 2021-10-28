First Trust Advisors LP Has $135.76 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,243,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,577 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of The Southern worth $135,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Southern by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,987,000 after purchasing an additional 773,340 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in The Southern by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 175,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Southern by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,058,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

