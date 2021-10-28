First Trust Advisors LP Sells 147,029 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 147,029 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Uber Technologies worth $130,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $44.73 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

