First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Up 2,275.0% in October

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 2,275.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of FICS stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC owned about 16.45% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

