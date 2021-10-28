First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Short Interest Down 87.5% in October

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:FPXE remained flat at $$32.64 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPXE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000.

