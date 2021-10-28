First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the September 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:FIV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 2,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,284. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $9.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 55,663 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 311,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 49.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

