First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First United had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.63%.

FUNC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. 6,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $126.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. First United has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. First United’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

In related news, Director Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of First United stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $53,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 4,795 shares of company stock worth $86,218 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First United stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 660.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of First United worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 30.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

