First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

