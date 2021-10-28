First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

