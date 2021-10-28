Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Cut to $111.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $136.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $98.83 on Thursday. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.3% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.5% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 23,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 213.6% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

