Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09, Briefing.com reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS.

Shares of FBC traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 23,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $20,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

