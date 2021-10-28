FLIP (FLP) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 28th. One FLIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FLIP has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $461,511.19 and $32.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00049392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.82 or 0.00208848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00099562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FLIP

FLP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

