Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,126 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 1.87% of Flotek Industries worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 23,243 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.42. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

