Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Flowers Foods reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

FLO opened at $24.65 on Monday. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,908,000 after buying an additional 881,512 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 51.7% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,879,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,472,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 311.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 712,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after buying an additional 539,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after buying an additional 399,013 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 309.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 427,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after buying an additional 323,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

