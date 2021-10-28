Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.18% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $16,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,248,000 after buying an additional 195,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 72,505 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $70.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.98. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXRT. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.