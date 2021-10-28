Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,202,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 442,302 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $13,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALDX opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a current ratio of 34.59.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

