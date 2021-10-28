Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,489 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Simulations Plus worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth $2,021,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,503 shares of company stock worth $1,599,354 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $927.93 million, a PE ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

SLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

