Fmr LLC Invests $17.55 Million in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 790,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,546,000. Fmr LLC owned about 0.88% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,887,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,663,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

