Fmr LLC Purchases 244,619 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,619 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.92% of Old Second Bancorp worth $13,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $378.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

In other news, Director Dennis L. Klaeser purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at $498,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh H. Mclean acquired 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $80,721.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,912.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 88,100 shares of company stock worth $1,036,708. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

