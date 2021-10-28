FORA Capital LLC Acquires 2,507 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 156.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 40.7% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 57.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $66,254,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.14.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $522.25. 2,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,540. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.02 and a fifty-two week high of $594.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

