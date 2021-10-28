FORA Capital LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $53.58. 61,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195,294. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

