FORA Capital LLC Invests $6.86 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,418 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,000. NIKE accounts for about 1.3% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,421 shares of company stock worth $28,557,507. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.29. 95,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,510,484. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $260.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

