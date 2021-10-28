FORA Capital LLC Makes New $6.22 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,486 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,215,000. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.2% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Amundi purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $1,068,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $384,470,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $162,231,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.76. 131,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,632,005. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.05 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

