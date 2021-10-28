FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. FormFactor updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.450 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.37 to $0.45 EPS.

NASDAQ:FORM traded up $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $39.09. 10,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.43. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01.

Get FormFactor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FormFactor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 149,178 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of FormFactor worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.