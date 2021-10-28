FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. FormFactor updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.450 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.37 to $0.45 EPS.
NASDAQ:FORM traded up $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $39.09. 10,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.43. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.
FormFactor Company Profile
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.
Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.