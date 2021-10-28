Fortinet (FTNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fortinet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $320.61 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $345.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.42, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.92.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,572,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

