Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Boosted by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,572,980. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $320.61 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $345.25. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.92.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

