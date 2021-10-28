Fortis (FTS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fortis (NYSE: FTS):
- 10/27/2021 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “
- 10/21/2021 – Fortis had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 10/11/2021 – Fortis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “
- 10/8/2021 – Fortis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.
FTS stock remained flat at $$44.51 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,549. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17.
Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.
