Fortis (FTS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fortis (NYSE: FTS):

10/27/2021 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

10/21/2021 – Fortis had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

10/11/2021 – Fortis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

10/8/2021 – Fortis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

FTS stock remained flat at $$44.51 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,549. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

