Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Short Interest Up 417.6% in October

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 417.6% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $141,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $311,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FVT opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

