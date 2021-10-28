Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 35,901 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

