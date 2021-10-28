Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $431-445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.98 million.Forward Air also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.340 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FWRD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $4.35 on Thursday, reaching $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,778. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Air stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Forward Air worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

