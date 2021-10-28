Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $40.87 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.87.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOXA. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in FOX by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 347.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FOX by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58. FOX has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

