Franklin Resources Inc. Has $291,000 Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $129.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.70 and its 200-day moving average is $133.65. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.05.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,151 shares of company stock worth $1,115,911. 36.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

