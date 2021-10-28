Franklin Resources Inc. Has $324,000 Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HALO. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,883,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $37.42 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

