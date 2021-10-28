Franklin Resources Inc. Has $357,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 26.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 78,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 228.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.46. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

