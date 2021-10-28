Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,196 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 52.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 23.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,676,000 after buying an additional 192,355 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 31.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $442,360.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,296.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.60.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

